Production wrapped on Keira Knightley’s upcoming flick The Aftermath

Fox Searchlight Pictures and BBC Films have announced that principal photography is done and dusted on upcoming film “The Aftermath”, which stars Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård and Jason Clarke. The film, directed by James Kent, is set in postwar Germany in 1946.

See below the full press release on this exciting new movie.

Fox Searchlight Pictures and BBC Films announced today that principal photography has wrapped on THE AFTERMATH, which was shot on location in Prague and Hamburg. The film is directed by James Kent (TESTAMENT OF YOUTH, THE THIRTEENTH TALE) from a script written by Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse (RACE), and Rhidian Brook, based on Brook’s international best-selling novel of the same name. The film stars Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley (THE IMITATION GAME, ANNA KARENINA), Alexander Skarsgård (THE LEGEND OF TARZAN, “True Blood”) and Jason Clarke (ZERO DARK THIRTY, EVEREST). Additional cast includes Flora Thiemann (MISSION: SPUTNIK), Fionn O’Shea (THE SIEGE OF JADOTVILLE), Kate Phillips (“The Crown”) and Martin Compston (“The Line of Duty”). Jack Arbuthnott and Malte Grunert produced and Ridley Scott and Carlo Dussi executive produced. Developed by BBC Films, it is executive produced on their behalf by Joe Oppenheimer and Beth Pattinson. The film is supported by funding from the Filmförderung Hamburg – Schleswig Holstein.

THE AFTERMATH is set in postwar Germany in 1946. Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley) arrives in the ruins of Hamburg in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. But as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower (Alexander Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.

Joining Kent on the film are director of photography Franz Lustig (HOW I LIVE NOW), production designer Sonja Klaus (A GOOD YEAR, BABYLON AD) costume designer Bojana Nokitovic (A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD, CORIOLANUS), hair and make-up designer Barbara Kreuzer (LAND OF MINE, RETURN TO MONTAUK) and editor Beverley Mills (“Indian Summers,” “Call the Midwife”).

The film is overseen by Co-Heads of Production David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield and VP of Production Katie Goodson-Thomas.