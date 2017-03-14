The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird gets feature film directorial debut

Simon Bird, of The Inbetweeners fame, is stepping from in front of the camera to behind it with his feature film directorial debut for “Days of the Bagnold Summer”. The flick will be produced by Matthew James Wilkinson from Stigma Films, whose previous credits include “Inseperable” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and 2016 thriller “Kaleidoscope”.

The film is an adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s graphic novel of the same name, which tells the story of a shy 15-year-old heavy metal fan and his librarian mother, who are forced to spend six long weeks together one summer.

According to Deadline, the film will go into production in the summer, and will be casted by Robert Sterne of Nina Gold Casting.