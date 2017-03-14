Horror Nightingale gets cast and funding

News from down under today, with “Nightingale” – director Jennifer Kent’s follow up to 2014’s “The Babadook” – moving forwards with financing and a cast.

The Babadook was somewhat of a cult classic, and was the movie that scared my ex-boyfriend into checking his cupboards nightly for a sighting of the Babadook, which was a laugh for everyone (especially to me, even to this day). Follow up “The Nightingale” is set in 1825 Tasmania, and sees a young convict woman seeking revenge for the murder of her family. The girl takes an Aboriginal male outcast with her through the interior and gets much more than she bargained for.

Variety reports that Aisling Franciosi (The Fall) and Sale Clafin (Hunger Games) have been cast in the upcoming thriller. Other cast members include Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie and Harry Greenwood. Furthermore, Bron Creative hve signed up to produce and co-finance the movie, as well as Screen Australia, Screen Tasmania and the South Australian Film Corporation also financing.

Producer from The Babadook Kristina Ceyton will return to produce The Nightingale, alongside executive producers for Bron

Papandrea. Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Jason Cloth and Brenda Gilbert, with Ben Browning and Alison Cohen executive producing for FilmNation and Steve Hutensky exec producing for Made Up Stories.

The Nightingale