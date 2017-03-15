Mortein sales to spike with new Fly on the horizon

By Caffeinated Clint -
Umpteen years after they first tried to give it wings, The Hollywood Reporter’s abuzz that the long-gestating remake of repellent spruiker “The Fly” is back on Fox’s to-do list.

This second remake – following David Cronenberg’s sublime 1986 version – will be helmed by J.D. Dillard, the Sundance wunderkind behind low-budget thriller “Sleight”. Dillard would co-write the script with partner Alex Theurer.

The story stencil would again involve a scientist (played in the 1986 version by Jeff Goldblum’s mane) hose teleportation experiment goes awry and he is fused with a fly. Madness ensues. Geena Davis gets stressed.

“Sleight” doesn’t open until April 28 so depending on how well the Blumhouse effort does Dillard’s “The Fly” could either fly or be zapped.

