Next Superman film may, er, Kick Ass!

“Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman : The Secret Service” director Matthew Vaughn is rumoured to be in the mix to helm the next ‘Superman’ flick.

Vaughn has already spoken to Warner Bros about the possible helming gig on “Man of Steel 2”, reports Collider.

Interestingly enough Vaughn pitched the studio his take on Superman back in 2010, ultimately losing out to “Man of Steel” helmer Zack Snyder. At the time, Vaughn suggested his film would be far less serious than the movie that made it to screens.

“I think that’s the one thing not to do with Superman, trying to do the serious The Dark Knight version. Superman is about color and fun, or it should be, for me.”

A few months ago, George Miller had also been mentioned for “Man of Steel 2” directing duties.