Another original Blade Runner actor returns for sequel!

“Battlestar Galactica” fave Edward James Olmos will reprise his “Blade Runner” role for the film’s upcoming sequel.

Speaking to TheTRENDTalk, the acclaimed actor says his Eduardo Gaff, a veteran Blade Runner in Ridley Scott’s original, has a scene in the new film.

“I signed a seven page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody about it. Guess what? This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Gaff in Blade Runner 2049.”

The key moment that Gaff appears in, says Olmos, isn’t “about Gaff, but it’s about someone who is going to try to find out certain things about us back then. My role is like it was in the original – that time I only had four scenes, in this I only have one. But again, it’s a poignant little scene.”

Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, opens in October.

Via ‘Bleeding Cool‘