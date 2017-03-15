Ensemble thrillers .38 and Triple Threat firm up casts

Terrence Howard, Mike Epps and Paula Patton will star in “.38”, a crime thriller to be directed by Michael Carney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “End of Watch-meets-Crash”-style thriller tracks a rookie cop on the mean streets of St. Louis as he spends his first night on the job and, after a brutal killing occurs, sees up close the bonds of loyalty, work and family that bind together the cops, both black and white.

Production on “.38” kicks off in in May in Thomasville, Ga.

Meanwhile, from the same trade, action stars Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen will join Scott Adkins, UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping and Michael Jai White in ‘’Triple Threat’’.

The Jesse Johnson-directed film kicks off after a billionaire’s daughter becomes the target of a mercenary cartel. Her only protection are two down-on-their-luck fighters and a third who has vowed revenge against the others.

Jaa, Uwais and Chen play the heroes.