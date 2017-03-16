Tarzan scribe aboard Suicide Squad 2

Adam Cozard, who wrote “The Legend of Tarzan” for Warners, has been retained by the studio to pen the sequel to last summer’s “Suicide Squad”.

Cozard replaces David Ayer, the writer/director of the 2016 film, who has opted to instead concentrate on another Bat-relates film “Gotham City Sirens”, alongside actress/producer Margot Robbie. That film’s a Harley Quinn-centric piece that teams The Joker’s girlfriend with a rogue’s gallery of femme fatales.

The scribe, whose other credits include “Jack Ryan : Shadow Recruit”, is working without input from a director at present – Warner Bros have yet to attach anyone to the project. Recent reports had Mel Gibson flirting with the project.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘