Trailer : Coco

Upcoming Pixar Animations Studios and Walt Disney Pictures have released the first teaser trailer for upcoming film “Coco”. Inspired by the Mexican Holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), the film is set to be released on November 22, 2017.

The premise of the flick is around 12 year old Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s ban on music. Voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, Miguel sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery that leads to an extraordinary family reunion. Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal and Renee Victor round out the cast.

First thoughts watching the above trailer is that the animation looks spectacular, Pixar certainly stands out amongst the competitors, and that there’s a mangy dog and there’s nothing this writer loves more than a pet in need of some love.