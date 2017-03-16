James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy 3!

In news that won’t shock but will no doubt still delight, James Gunn has confirmed a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure,” Gunn told Complex. “We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

The director also commented on the Guardian’s involvement in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War”, saying they have an “integral” part in the universe.

“You know listen, I don’t think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie,” he said. “But the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they’re a part of Thanos’ stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that.”

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is due to hit cinemas on May 5.