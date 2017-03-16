Adam Driver & Rihanna confirmed for music drama; Rooney Mara out

Now here’s one to anticipate!

Amazon Studios has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Annette”, a music-filled drama which will star Adam Driver and Rihanna, and will be directed by cult French filmmaker Leos Carax!

Perhaps the only thing that could have made this combo even more exciting would be the inclusion of Rooney Mara, who was previously attached to the project but has now been forced to drop out due to other commitments. According to Variety, producers are now looking for another female lead.

Production on “Annette” is due to kick off this spring, with Carax making his English-language debut from a script by art-rock band Sparks (they’re also delivering the music).

Coming off the back of three Oscar wins for “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Salesman”, Amazon Studios are on fire right now. Add the intriguing pairing of Driver and Rihanna to the mix (this could prove to be her most substantial role yet) and this promises to be one to keep an eye on.