Trailer : Transformers: The Last Night

“Transformers: The Last Knight” has second trailer out, this one focusing on newcomer Isabela Moner.

The Last Knight is the 5th Transformers film in the series, based on the Hasbro toy line of yesteryear. It is a direct sequel to 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction”. The film will also be the 5th and final Transformers directed by Michael Bay.

Alongside Moner, the cast of the flick features old and new faces, starring Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci and “Marky Mark” Wahlberg.

The movie storms into theatres June 23rd.