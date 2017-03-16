Spider-Man spin off Venom gets release date

One of Spider-Man’s most iconic villans Venom is getting his own feature film, and Song Pictures have set the release date for the film for October 5, 2018.

Not much news has been released on the project, but it will be set in the world of the Amazing Spider-Man, and is being written and directed by Alex Kurtzman.

Those that are familiar with the character Venom will probably expect a much darker film than the other Spider-Man flicks – Venom is a very scary and dangerous character in the comics, who was born from an alien symbiote that latches onto a host body to bring out their darkest qualities. Venom appeared on the big screen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, played by Topher Grace, but he’s not yet been in the spotlight.

Since “Aquaman” has been moved to December 21, 2018, Venom will be taking its original release date and give us some Marvel to look forward to. Hopefully some more news on the horizon.