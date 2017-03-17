Superman signs on for Mission Impossible 6

Joining Tom Cruise for the next adventure in the “Mission Impossible” series is Superman himself, Henry Cavill. Plot and character details are under wraps at the moment, but Cavill will join the cast alongside Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Jeremy Renner, who are all expected to return for the sixth installment.

Cruise will produce, with David Ellison, and Christopher McQuarrie is back to direct again after “Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation”.

Cavill is best known for his short-lived romance with Kaley Cuoco role as DC Comics character Superman in the most recent reboots by Zack Snyder. He is also expected to revive the superhero in “Justice League” this November.

