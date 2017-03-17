Aquaman delayed, The Batman suffers further setbacks

There’s no business like showbusiness, except, of course, if you rely on DC’s superhero slate to bring in the bacon.

Warner Bros have announced they’re pushing “Aquaman” from October to December of 2018. The fishy fighter now goes up against Sony Animation’s cartoon “Spider-Man” flick and “Mary Poppins Returns”. WB would seem to have jumped at the new date after Fox’s “Avatar 2” removed itself from it.

Shooting is slated to begin in April on the James Wan directed film which features, among others, the towering hot hunk of flesh from “Game of Thrones” Jason Momoa.

Things don’t seem to be glistening as well on camp “The Batman” – but have they ever? – with reports the current script might be about to be tossed. A rumour at /Film suggests that the current story, one involving Ben Affleck’s silver-haired Crusader taking on Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, aren’t even set in stone now with word a new script has been ordered. “The Batman”, if it ends up going ahead (can you blame me?), won’t be on screens before 2019.