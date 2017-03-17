Timothy Hutton to oversee Jack Ryan

Classic movie staple Timothy Hutton (“Ordinary People”, “Animal House”, “Q&A”) will guest-star on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series.

According to The Live Feed, the versatile thesp – whose other credits include “American Crime” and “Nero Wolfe” – will play eputy Director of Operations Singer in the small-screen reboot of the Tom Clancy novels (and subsequent films).

John Krasinski plays the title character, a young rising CIA analyst who uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. The former “Office” actor takes on a role last played by Chris Pine in the poorly-received “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” flick.