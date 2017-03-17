Watchmen actor to play the villain in Dwayne Johnson’s next

Malin Akerman (“Watchmen”) is set to go up against brawn bag Dwayne Johnson in New Line’s “Rampage”.

Akerman, who pays her way via a regular gig on TV’s “Billions”, will be the film’s lead villain, the head of a tech company that created three creatures – a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf – who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks. Johnson is the guy, of course, charged with the task of thwarting the women’s agenda.

Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton, Jake Lacy, PJ Byrne, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald, and Breanne Hill co-star in the Brad Peyton directed tentpole.

“Rampage” opens April 20th next year.

Via ‘Variety‘