Tom Hardy will star in Andrew Dominik’s “War Party” for Netflix.

The “Dark Knight Rises” actor plays a SEAL – no, not as in one you have to charter a boat to see! – in the film, a true lifer about a group of real Navy SEALS. Aussie Dominik (“Chopper”, “Killing Them Softly”) will direct and co-write with Harrison Query; Ridley Scott’s crowd is producing.

Hardy will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s war epic “Dunkirk”.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘