Director News : Freakshift, The Force, Space Race

Freakshift

Ben Wheatley’s hotly-anticipated passion project is a go with Alicia Vikander set to lead.The project, eyeing an August start date, is “an all-guns-blazing action thriller about a band of misfits who hunt down and kill nocturnal underground monsters.” (Deadline)

The Force

James Mangold (“Logan”) will develop and direct ”The Force”, the upcoming epic NYPD corrupt cop novel by ”The Cartel” author Don Winslow. Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno, and Kevin Walsh are producing. The novel “tells the story of a corrupt detective in the NYPD’s most elite crime-fighting unit. Sgt. Denny Malone is forced to choose between his family, his partners and his life. To stop the city’s long-simmering racial tensions from exploding, he must reconcile the idealistic guardian he still views himself to be with the corrupt cop he’s become. He then finds himself attacked on all sides: Harlem drug gangs, the mob he’s in bed with, the brother cops he’s about to destroy, the mayor’s office who fears what he knows and who he can implicate, the relentless federal investigators who want to put him behind bars but, most of all, his own demons. There is a strong male lead role here in the corrupt crime fighter.” (Deadline)

Space Race

Universal Pictures has set Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) to direct Daniel Kunka’s spec script ”Space Race”. Story is under wraps but the pic is described as a high concept with four-quadrant tentpole potential. (Deadline)