Dean Koontz’s Silent Corner coming to TV

Best-selling author Dean Koontz’s “The Silent Corner” has been optioned for TV before it’s June streetdate.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have gotten their mittens on the FBI drama, which is published mid-year by Bantman, according to The Live Feed.

The book, of which five films in the series are also planned, tells of FBI agent Jane Hawk, who after she starts to learn why people of talent and accomplishment who are happy and of sound mind are killing themselves for no apparent reason, becomes the most wanted fugitive in America. The powerful cabal she confronts is completely unprepared to stop a woman driven by a rage born of love who is as clever and courageous as its members are cold-blooded.

No network is currently attached to the series.