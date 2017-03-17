VanCamp set for new series The Resident

Emily VanCamp, of “Everwood” and “Revenge” fame, has brokered herself a fourth TV series.

The actress, seen recently in “Captain America : Civil War”, will star in Fox drama pilot ”The Resident”.

The project, written by Amy Holden Jones and Hayley Schore, features among it’s executive producers, Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer”).

According to The Hollywood Reporter :

The project revolves around an idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal) who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern-day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

VanCamp will play Nicolette (aka Nic), the nurse who is Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) on-again/off-again romantic fling.

Phil Noyce (“Salt”), also an EP on the drama, directs the pilot.

VanCamp is best known for her work on ABC’s “Revenge”, which wrapped two years ago.