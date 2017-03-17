Aussie Russell playing Colin Farrell’s part in S.W.A.T series

Australia’s Alex Russell (“Unbroken”, “Cut Snake”) has joined the cast of CBS drama pilot “S.W.A.T”, says Deadline.

Based on the film of the same name, the actioner features Shemar Moore in the role Samuel L.Jackson played in the feature – S.W.A.T. lieutenant, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore), an officer torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles. Russell plays Jim Street, the cocky new member of Hondo’s team. Colin Farrell played the role in the 2003 film.

“S.W.A.T” is executive produced by Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Justin Lin and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.