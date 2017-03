Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are in talks to star in Lionsgate and Imagine Entertainment’s comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, reports Deadline.

Susanna Fogel will direct the movie from a script she wrote with David Iserson about best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

The shoot is likely to kick off this US summer. Brian Grazer is producing.