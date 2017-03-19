Is Alien : Awakening the next entry in the franchise?

A couple of days back Ridley Scott announced – much to the chagrin of Neil Blomkamp, no doubt – that he’ll be handling everything “Alien” from hereon-out – at least for the time being.

This week, while attending SXSW with a couple of his “Alien : Covenant” cast members, the legendary filmmaker further explained his plans to continue making movies in the “Alien” universe.

Scott said that the plan for has always been to make “Prometheus” and two sequels to it – “Covenant” and another film, which would seemingly be titled “Awakening”.

“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien.”

“It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant.. fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way….”

Wait, so the next movie will be a prequel to “Covenant”? Why not do ‘Awakening’ first then? Hmmm.

More from Scott can be found at Fandango.