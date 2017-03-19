Green Lantern Corps : new director, release date rumour

DC staple David Goyer (“Batman Begins”, “Man of Steel”) may direct the long-gestating “Green Lantern” reboot.

Speaking about Warner’s decision to delay “The Batman” and have another DCEU movie replace it on the 2018 calendar, Meet the Movie Press‘s Jeff Sneider says “Green Lantern Corps” is the most likely candidate to replace the new Caped Crusader movie at the theaters next year. Furthermore, he says the film’s co-writer might step into the director’s chair.

“I’m hearing David Goyer could very well wind up directing Green Lantern Corps himself. When you look at screenwriters that are taking the plunge and directing these movies themselves, we saw rumors last month that Simon Kinberg was going to direct the next X-Men movie.

David Goyer is responsible for this entire DC Universe, he wrote Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. He wrote Man of Steel, he is the architect, if you will. He is writing and producing Green Lantern Corps, so it’s just very well, what I have heard, one of those situations where he could be like ‘Listen, I think I may be the best guy for the job, nobody knows this like I do.’”

Goyer, who is also in the mix to direct the sequel to “Suicide Squad”, has been involved in quite a few comic book movies over the years, including an unproduced incarnation of “The Flash” at one stage set to star Ryan Reynolds.