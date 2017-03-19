Matrix reboot clarification, Jordan’s rumoured role

When news hit a couple of days ago that ’90s classic “The Matrix” would be rebooted – seemingly with little link to the original – fans were, understandably, up in arms. This weekend rumoured writer Zak Penn essentially confirmed his anointment, as well as cleared up rumours that the film will be a redo of the Wachowski’s classic.

“Can’t comment yet except to say that the words ‘reboot’ and ‘remake’ were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news. If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories. Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me.”

Warner Bros are reportedly looking to do something along the lines of Marvel’s movie universe, with interconnecting characters playing in the same cinematic universe.

Meanwhile, wnidely-typed assumptio that rumoured star Michael B.Jordan playing a young Morpheus in the film would seem to be on the money, according to Birth.Movies.Death.