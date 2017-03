The cowboy of cinema Sam Elliott (“Tombstone”,”Mask”) is joining Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “A Star is Born”.

Eric Roth’s script offers up a fresh look at the anachronistic tale of a singer who achieves sudden success just as her mentor’s star is falling.

Elliot plays Bobby, manager to both Cooper and Gag’s character.

Cooper directs the movie, filming from April.

Via ‘Deadline‘