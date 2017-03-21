The Big Bang Theory renewed for 2 more years

Who knew there was so much comedy in physics? CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros have closed the deal on a two year reneweal for “The Big Bang Theory”, which will take us to 2018-19. Currently nearing the end of season 10, the nerds just keep on going, with the original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar signing the two-year contracts.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the confirmation that the prequel/spin-off series about Sheldon will indeed go ahead.

The originals are getting paid around $1 million per episode, so it’s no surprise they’ve jumped at the opportunity for more episodes. No word as yet if co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch have re-negotiated their contracts, set to end at the close of season 10. They only earn $175k per episode at the minute, which is a huge difference to the others, and leaves us all hoping and wondering if they’re able to afford a morning coffee.

The show has earned Warner Bros TV more than $1 billion in revenue, which leaves no doubt as to why they want it to keep on going.

