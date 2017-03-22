Disney Princesses teaming up for their own Avengers movie?

Live-action Disney remakes are all the rage right now, and so too are ensemble pics which bring together our favourite characters from various cinematic universes (think “Justice League”, “Suicide Squad” and “Avengers”). So, why not bring the two together?

Well, according to The Tracking Board, that’s exactly what scribe Nir Paniry has done.

Hollywood is reportedly a-buzz over Paniry’s new spec script titled “Princesses”, which is being described as “a female-driven Avengers featuring classic fairy tale princesses”.

We don’t actually know which princesses will be in the film yet, however you can bet they’ll be iconic characters popularized by Disney, yet still in the public domain.

Paradigm’s David Boxerbaum and Jake Wagner are out to a number of major studios with the project that has “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” director Joachim Ronning attached to helm should Disney pick it up.

Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey is set to produce.