Trailer : My Cousin Rachel

Fox Searchlight have released a new trailer and poster for upcoming flick “My Cousin Rachel”, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin. The film is directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill) and produced by Kevin Loader, and is based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier.

A dark romance, “My Cousin Rachel” tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Watch the trailer above, and have a look at the new poster below. The film is set for release June 9.