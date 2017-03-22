Ashley Judd moves from Twin Peaks to Berlin

Premium network EPIX(R) announced today that Ashley Judd has joined the cast of its acclaimed spy drama ”Berlin Station” as a series regular for season two. The series, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, will begin production in Berlin on March 31st with an eye towards a 2017 return on EPIX. As previously announced, also new to the cast this season is Keke Palmer (“Scream Queens”) as series regular, April Lewis.

Judd will play BB Yates, Berlin’s disarming new Chief of Station, nicknamed “The Station Whisperer” for her itinerant work in the field shoring up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair. Part company loyalist and part maverick, BB toes a dangerous line between serving those above her and empowering those below her. Always a contradiction, she arrives in Berlin to defy expectations and breathe new life into the troubled CIA station she now runs.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Ashley Judd to the cast of Berlin Station,” said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of EPIX. “With its illustrious auspices among both cast and producers – and subject matter that is more timely than ever – Berlin Station brings the kind of high-quality, compelling storytelling for which EPIX is known. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on a new season.”

“We are excited to have Ashley and Keke on board and are eager to begin the second season of this critically acclaimed show in the intriguing city of Berlin with our outstanding partners at EPIX,” said Amy Powell, President, Paramount TV.

”Berlin Station” is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-infamous whistleblower. The series follows Daniel Miller, played by Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, “Hannibal”) a new arrival to Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Berlin Station also stars Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes and Leland Orser.

The series is created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer (author: The Tourist, All The Old Knives, The Cairo Affair). Bradford Winters (“Dig,” “The Americans,” “Boss,” “Oz”) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Academy Award(R) winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, “House of Cards”), along with Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content (“True Detective,” “The Knick,” “Mr. Robot”) also executive produce. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

”Berlin Station” season two is part of EPIX’s continued rollout of original scripted series this year, which also features the debut of the 10-episode dark comedy ”Get Shorty” (starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano) as well as the return of its timely comedy series ”Graves” (which garnered a Golden Globe nomination for star Nick Nolte).