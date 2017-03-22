Rob Lowe reality series a go at A&E

A&E Network has ordered the new nonfiction series “The Lowe Files” from Critical Content, it was announced today by Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. The nine episode series will follow Rob Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries, a curiosity that Rob has had since his early childhood days and has now been passed down to his boys.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” said Lowe. “When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFO’s, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real… or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

“Watching Rob, Matthew and John Owen take this awesome adventure together, something that has long been a part of their family narrative, is the kind of organic programming that our viewers respond to best,” said Frontain Bryant. “Their explorations will certainly lead them to dynamic and exciting places, but a nostalgic journey for a father and his sons is what’s at the heart of the series’ underlying mission.”

In each episode of “The Lowe Files,” the Lowe boys will seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience. While fun in spirit, the Lowe’s are able to conduct deliberate and scientific investigations on a highly sophisticated level by meeting with top experts, using high tech monitoring equipment, and taking in-depth training courses. Their many missions, which will take them across the country, include: exploring an alien base located 2,000 feet underwater off the coast of Malibu, CA; working with a renowned shaman at Preston Castle, an abandoned boys reformatory, in hopes of connecting with spirits; and training with a top-secret government operative in methods of Remote Viewing, a challenge to identify images from great distances. But for Rob, the ultimate goal in this undertaking is to create lasting memories with his two beloved sons who are on the verge of adulthood, with their own lives, careers and families ahead of them.

“The Lowe Files” is produced for A&E Network by Critical Content. Executive producers for Critical Content are Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Brad Bishop and Douglas McCallie. Rob Lowe serves as executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Devon Hammonds.