To celebrate the release of “Ghost In The Shell” in cinemas March 30, Moviehole has two cool merch packs to giveaway! Each pack includes:
– Double in-season pass
– Poster
– Hand fan
– Glass tea infuser
– Bomber jacket
– External hard drive
Each pack is valued at $220!
Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.
Facebook: facebook.com/GhostInTheShellAU
Website: www.GhostInTheShell.com.au
Twitter: @ParamountAU
Instagram: @ParamountAU
#GhostInTheShell
©2017 Par. Pics.
How To Win :
Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box: Besides Scarlett Johansson, name one star of”Ghost In The Shell”.
This competition closes at 6pm AEST on April 2