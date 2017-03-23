Michael Shannon circles Deadpool 2

By Ash -
5

If Fox gets its way, we’ll be seeing Zod – uh, I mean Michael Shannon – in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel!

According to THR, Shannon is the studio’s first choice to play the role of Cable, heading up a shortlist that also includes David Harbour (“Stranger Things”).

David Leitch is directing “Deadpool 2”, which will reportedly expand to include other characters the X-Men universe.

Ryan Reynolds is of course on board to reprise his title role with “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz also in the cast as Domino.

In many ways, Cable is the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence. In the comics, Cable was from the future and was the adult of Scott Summers, also known as the X-Man Cyclops (via THR).

 

SHARE
Previous articleLife
Ash
Ash
http://www.moviehole.net
Ashleigh is an editor and one of the day-to-day managers of Moviehole. Also been known to binge watch "Friends" and "Orange is the New Black".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR