Brie Larson eyes Presidential Candidacy?!

Okay okay, so she’s not actually going to run for President (as far as I know…), but Brie Larson is attached to play the title role in “Victoria Woodhull”, Amazon Studios’ movie about the first female candidate for the US presidency.

According to Deadline, Amazon bought the project in a pitch package deal. Ben Kopit will write the script.

Larson is also set to produce alongside Whalerock Industries’ Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman. Anne Woodward is exec producer and Whalerock’s John-Eric Capps is co-producer.

Woodhull was a suffragist who became the first woman to run and be nominated for President of the United States in 1872, more than 40 years before women had the right to vote. She was a women’s liberator, non-conformist, conniver, narcissist, politician, and rebel. Her con-artist father taught her and her sisters to channel spirits in front of crowds to bilk the superstitious. These skills formed the start for an ambitious climb that would bring Woodhull from rags to riches and back again. (via Deadline)