Trailer: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The first trailer for Dreamworks’ “Captain Underpants” movie has debuted complete with an intro from stars Kevin Hart and Ed Helms.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is directed by David Soren and co-stars Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele and Kristen Schaal. Written by Nicholas Stoller based on Dav Pilkey’s novels, the film will hit cinemas on June 2.

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.