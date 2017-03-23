Coach Taylor, Landry Clarke look to Game Night

Kyle Chandler, the actor forever immortalized in TV classic history due to this role as Coach Eric Taylor on NBC drama “Friday Night Lights”, is set for – well, of course – “Game Night”.

The versatile actor, whose other credits include Netflix’s “Bloodline” and “Manchester By The Sea”, reunites with “Friday Night Lights” co-star Jesse Plemons on the New Line comedy.

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams headline the movie, which follows a group of couples whose regularly planned game night goes horribly wrong.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, of “Vacation” fame, are in the director’s chair for the film.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘