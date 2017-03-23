Marvel has their own Gotham City Sirens-type project in the works

Obviously confident their punt will pay off this time (rumour is their movie does encompass a script this time, so it’s a start!), Sony have already turned the wheels on a couple of “Spider-Man : Homecoming” spin-offs.

Despite still being quite a ways off from release, the reboot of the Marvel comics classic has already fueled the studio to greenlight a “Venom” spin-off (due 2018) and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a film based on classic female characters Sable and Black Cat is in the works. The project, clearly cranking up because of DC’s “Gotham City Sirens”, will be penned by Chris Yost, writer of “Thor : Ragnarok”.

The movie, known only as “the secret female spinoff project”, is on the hunt for a director with a Fall start chalked in on Sony’s blackboard.

Let’s also remember the fallen “Spider-Man” spin-off projects that were apparently “go projects” back before “Amazing Spider-Man 2” dipped and flopped, so nothing’s ever a ‘go’ in Hollywood until someone’s in front of a camera.