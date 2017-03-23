Dern joins Kristen Stewart in JT Leroy

Laura Dern, soon to be seen in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, is in talks to join Justin Kelly’s “JT Leroy”.

The project stars Kristen Stewart in the true story of a female writer pretended to be a man who identifies as transgender, tricking the rich and famous in Hollywood, the fashion world and elite literary circles. After six years, The New York Times revealed that Leroy was just a literary persona.

Dern, currently on cable hit “Big Little Lies”, is in talks for the role of Albert, who participated in the hoax as a friend named Speedie.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘