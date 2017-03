A promo for this Red Nose Day spesh, featuring the “Love Actually” cast, that every sister and their aunt are a mess over has hit.

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson all appear in the stumpy sequel, which airs this Friday in the UK. The US doesn’t get it until May (pssst! Check out YouTube on the weekend, Yankees!).