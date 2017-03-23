Teaser Trailer : Death Note

The teaser trailer for the filmed adaptation of famed Japanese manga “Death Note”, one of a few original movies hitting Netflix this year, has been released.

We suggest you obey the rules. Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

Directed by “Blair Witch” helmer Adam Wingard, “Death Note” stars Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Shea Whigham and Willem Dafoe. It hits Netflix August 25.