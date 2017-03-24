Teaser Trailer : Justice League

The official trailer will be dropped March 25th, but in the meantime we’ve been treated to 16 seconds of Justice League teasing.

The trailer begins with Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa) and we get a quick group shot of Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman.

Missing from the trailer, but starring in the movie, are Superman (Henry Cavill), Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), Mera (Amber Heard), Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

The movie is set for release November 17, in the meantime watch the sneak peek above. Looks like it’ll be quite….super (sorry, not sorry).