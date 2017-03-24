Amy Schumer is out of Sony’s Barbie movie

Amy Schumer is “bummed” today because she’s been forced to pull out of Sony’s live-action “Barbie” movie.

No surprises why: “scheduling conflicts”… eyerole.

Schumer’s busy schedule means she won’t be available to do the movie, which was expected to start production on June 23.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” the actress said in a statement to Variety. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

I know what you’re thinking, just push production, right? Well apparently Mattel already has merchandise and product cycles in motion, so Sony has to stick to its June 29, 2018 release.

So now the project is without a star and without a director. And it raises questions about the script, which Schumer recently did a polish of… Who knows whether they’ll keep her version.