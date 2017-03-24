Disney CEO on future of Star Wars, Han Solo plot points

Disney CEO Bob Iger is prepping for – at least – another 15 years of “Star Wars”, he said Thursday during a talk in Santa Monica.

“We’re starting talk about what could happen after Episode IX. About what could be another decade-and-a-half of Star Wars stories”.

While Disney’s original plans were to simply make another Skywalker-centric trilogy, plans changed. At that stage, they couldn’t predict that there’d be, for instance, a “Han Solo” movie – which is the next cab off the rank following this year’s “The Last Jedi”.

”That picks up with Han Solo when he was 18 years old and takes him through when he was 24. There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film. But you will also discover how he got his name.”

On the topic of Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, and rumours that Disney might CGI her into the next “Star Wars” film – or even add more of her into “The Last Jedi”, Iger said “We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it is in VIII. In Rogue One, we had some digital character. We are not doing that with Carrie.”