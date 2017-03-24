Powerhouse trio set for Miller’s She Came to Me

Steve Carell, Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman will star in “She Came to Me”, writer-director Rebecca Miller’s sweeping comedic drama fixing on two interwining love sagas.

The film, produced by “Hell or High Water” production house OddLot Entertainment, fixes on family and the complexities of modern life with a through line of two intertwining love sagas. No further plot details have been released out than that punchy logline.

Carell and Kidman previously worked together on the disastrous “Bewitched” in 2005.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘