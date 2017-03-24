Escape Plan 2 set vid & more cast announced

On location filming EXCAPE PLAN 2 HADES WITH Dave Bautista and Jesse Metcalfe … The scene was interesting challenge and turned out great … the film it really has a lot of energy and action Very glad to be part of it. I got a feeling they may be wanting to do a third one pretty soon… Count me in.@davebautista #Lions gate #EscapePlan2

