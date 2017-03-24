Escape Plan 2 set vid & more cast announced

Sylvester Stallone has recorded a set video from the Georgia filming locale of “Escape Plan 2”, currently in production under the direction of Steven C.Miller.
The full cast for the film has also been announced. Besides Sly, and previously announced cast members Dave Bautista, Jaime King, ’50 Cent’, and Pete Wentz, former “Dallas” star Jesse Metcalfe, “Hunger Games” alum Wes Chatham, Gordon Michaels (TV’s “The Practice”), and Shea Bucker (“Marauders”) also have parts.
On location filming EXCAPE PLAN 2 HADES WITH Dave Bautista and Jesse Metcalfe … The scene was interesting challenge and turned out great … the film it really has a lot of energy and action Very glad to be part of it. I got a feeling they may be wanting to do a third one pretty soon… Count me in.@davebautista #Lions gate #EscapePlan2