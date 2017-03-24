Life team reunite for The Anarchists vs. ISIS.

“Life” director Daniel Espinosa is retaining the services of actor Jake Gyllenhaal for his next film.

“The Anarchists vs. ISIS.”, based on a Rolling Stone article, tells the true story of a ragtag team of American volunteers, socialists and outcasts who are fighting alongside the Kurdish militia known as the YPG to beat ISIS in Syria and establish an anarchist collective amid the rubble of war.

“Thematically, we’re often attracted to material about the search for identity, especially in a world where it’s become easier to feel less and less connected,” said producer Rava Marker in a statement. “Seth’s story is about people who abandon everything that’s familiar as a means to connect in the most brutal of circumstances.”

