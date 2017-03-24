Cast for War series Long Road Home announced

A number of familiar faces from the small screen – as well as a former bigscreen Lois Lane – are set to join the cast of the eight-episode military-themed miniseries “The Long Road Home”.

Michael Kelly (”House of Cards”), Jason Ritter (”Parenthood”), Kate Bosworth (“Superman Returns”), Sarah Wayne Callies (”The Walking Dead”), Jeremy Sisto (”Suburgatory”) and Noel Fisher (”Shameless”) are set, says THR.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jon Beavers (”NCIS”), and E.J. Bonilla (”Unforgettable”) are also onboard.

“The Long Road Home” centers on the events of April 4, 2004, a day known in military circles as “Black Sunday.” On that day, a platoon from the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, was ambushed in Sadr City in Baghdad.

Production begins this month in Fort Ahead. The series will premiere in 2018.

Said executive producer Mike Medavoy: “When I read The Long Road Home, it reminded me of past films I had been involved with, namely Coming Home and Platoon, both of which dealt with the brutality of war — before, during and after. I’m excited to be doing this with such a talented group of people and National Geographic.”