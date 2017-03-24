Buffy alum joins Bull

Eliza Dushku, known for her roles on “Buffy”, “Dollhouse”, and most recently, “Banshee”, joins TV’s “Bull” beginning May 9.

Dushku will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

The actress joins Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson in the series, which was recently renewed for the 2018-2018 season.