Buffy alum joins Bull

By Tawnee TV -
5

Eliza Dushku, known for her roles on “Buffy”, “Dollhouse”, and most recently, “Banshee”, joins TV’s “Bull” beginning May 9.

Dushku will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.

The actress joins Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson in the series, which was recently renewed for the 2018-2018 season.

SHARE
Previous articleCast for War series Long Road Home announced
Tawnee TV
Tawnee TV
Is a big believer in getting as much exercise in the fresh air as one can - which is why Tawnee always connects the TV to an extension chord so she can strenuously lug the set into the yard on nice days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR