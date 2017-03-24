Josh Gad offers update on Twins sequel

Seems the “Twins” sequel isn’t as dead as recent reports suggest.

“Triplets” co-writer Josh Gad tells The Music that the hold-up has nothing to do with the stars – because they (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy, who’d play the newly-discovered Triplet) loved the script.

“It’s about getting the movie financed at this point which I have nothing to do with. I’ve done my part and now the onus is on the collaborators whose project this is to go and do it.”

Gad, who hints that Universal aren’t quite ready to sign off on the budget (Schwarzenegger’s fee alone would be costly), says he penned the script because of his love of the original.

“I wrote that script with my partner Ryan Dixon out of a complete love and admiration for Twins which was one of those movies that just spoke to me as a kid,” Gad continued.

“It was sort of a love letter to those guys… I would love to see that movie made one day.”